Army mounts seige against illegals on the border

Mao, Valverde, DR

The Dominican Republic Army, in coordination with the General Directorate of Migration, mounted a siege on the Dominican-Haitian border and the Northwest to counteract human trafficking and other illicit activities in the area. Colonel Germán Rosario Pérez said that in the 20 days he had led the Military Command, at least 5,673 undocumented Haitians have been arrested and returned to their country.

According to Rosario Pérez, in the first ten days of their arrival in the area, 3,398 illegal immigrants were repatriated to Haiti after being detained in operations carried out by Army personnel and immigration inspectors, underlining that the operations are carried out on the instructions of the Army Commander, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, following the directives of the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa and President Luis Abinader.

Gangs in Haiti

In Haiti, gangs and criminal groups that commit homicides, kidnappings for ransom, assaults, robberies, rapes, traffic, and distribute drugs and keep the population in distress operate with impunity, mainly in Port-au-Prince, Cap-Haitien. Some of them are fugitives from justice in their country, which is why they try to enter Dominican territory clandestinely. The commander of the Fourth Army Brigade warned that trying to enter this country illegally is hopeless.