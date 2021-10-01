Public Health reports three deaths from covid and 550 new cases

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported three deaths from coronavirus, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours, and 550 new infections.

The epidemiological bulletin # 561 given this Friday indicates that of 5,338 samples processed in one day, 550 were positive, raising the daily positivity by 18.89%.

Deaths from the pandemic reach 4,049 in the country and 359,597 registered cases, with 5,780 active cases.

Hospitalizations

This Friday, there are 473 covid patients admitted for 18% of the occupied beds; 176 are in Intensive Care Units, 29%, and 106 serious patients are connected to ventilators.