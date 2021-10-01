Resurgence of Covid in provinces

Santo Domingo, DR

Yesterday, the country surpassed the barrier of 500 new positive cases of Covid-19 registered in a single day, reaching 592 new infections, after remaining below that figure during the last two months. The previous day, 473 cases were reported.

In recent days, the largest contributions of new positive cases are being registered in the provinces where the circulation of variants of concern of the Covid-19 virus has been identified, including La Altagracia and the National District, the first two demarcations where the curfew was eliminated.

Provinces

The largest number of cases, 154 in total, was provided yesterday by the province of Santiago, where the Gamma variant has been circulating for several months; in the province of Santo Domingo, where the Delta and Gamma variants circulate, 52 cases were registered, and in the National District, where there is an incidence of Gamma, 37 cases in the last 24 hours.

In La Altagracia province, where the Delta variant has also been identified, 57 new cases were reported in yesterday’s report; Valverde and Dajabón, where the Gamma circulates, contributed 38 and 25 new cases, respectively, and Santiago Rodríguez, where the authorities have reported the presence of the Gamma, registered 30 new cases yesterday.

The province of San Cristóbal, where the Delta, Gamma, and Alpha variants were identified, registered 21 cases yesterday and Puerto Plata, where Gamma is located, with 37 cases. Other provinces that contributed the highest number of new infections were Monte Cristi, with 35; La Vega, 19; La Romana, 12 and San Juan, 18.

Positivity in 14.19% The 592 new infections was detected in a total of 5,657 processed samples, placing the daily positivity at 14.19%, the highest in recent weeks and the accumulated four weeks, at 6.78%.

Bulletin number 560 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) highlights that a total of 2,060,939 laboratory samples have been processed in the country since the pandemic began, equivalent to 197,247 per million inhabitants.

Yesterday, the country did not report any mortality from Covid-19, keeping the total deaths at 4,046 patients while reporting 5,597 active cases of 359,047 accumulated contagions and 349,404 recovered.

Characteristics

Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by SARS-COV-2 that produces flu- or cold-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and fatigue.

GRAVITY

In severe cases, Covid-19 is characterized by pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, sepsis, and septic shock that causes the death of about 3.75% of those infected. There is no specific treatment; the main therapeutic measures are to relieve symptoms and maintain vital functions.