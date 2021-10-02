Almonte guarantees they will put an end to the deficit in the electricity sector

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, guaranteed that this dependence on the State would end blackouts, corruption, and waste in the electricity sector.

He explained that for decades blackouts in the country had two fundamental reasons: one was the limitation of electricity generation capacities.

Santo Domingo, RD, and the financial blackouts, produced by the inability of the distributors to pay the current bill to the producers.

In this sense, the engineer Almonte said that to prevent this from continuing to happen, the distributors (Edenorte, Edesur, and Edeeste) in the last five months are paying all their current bills to the generators before 30 days.

“The payment of these invoices has avoided financial blackouts, and the generators receive the payment corresponding to their production and sale and that allows the market to always be sufficiently supplied,” he said.

He said that this management works to reduce the financial costs of the distributors, debts that increased with default at a rate, sometimes inconvenient, that resulted in a higher financial cost.