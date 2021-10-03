Alleged national police officer kills pregnant architect

Santo Domingo, DR.

Architect Leslie Rosado was killed last night in Boca Chica in a bizarre incident involving a national police officer.

The young woman had participated minutes before in her father’s birthday, held at the Nautical Club in the municipality mentioned above.

So far, the authorities have not offered an official version of the death of the 35-year-old woman who was pregnant, according to preliminary information available to this newspaper.

Rosado was traveling in a white Mercedes Benz SUV, and according to several videos posted on social networks, she was killed inside the car as her 15-year-old daughter sat in the passenger seat.