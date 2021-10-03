Police say it was an off-duty corporal who killed architect Leslie Rosado

Santo Domingo, DR

According to the National Police, an off-duty corporal killed architect Leslie Rosado on Saturday night in the vicinity of Boca Chica.

According to a preliminary report, Corporal Janli Disla Batista, 30 years old, was traveling with his wife and children on a motorcycle when around 7:30 pm, he was hit in the back by Leslie Rosado, who was driving a white Mercedes Benz GLE 450.

The document says that Disla’s family was left lying on the pavement while the architect did not stop on the spot, so the agent enlisted the help of another person to pursue the vehicle.

Disla and his companion caught up with the architect in the vicinity of Duarte Street in Boca Chica, and it was there where he stopped her, knocking several times on the driver’s side window with his service weapon.

This document indicates that the corporal had not “realized” that his weapon was off-safety, and “under these circumstances he fired the shot that caused the death of the architect.”

Rosado was on her way from celebrating her father’s birthday to her residence in the National District.

The news of her death has caused great anger and outrage throughout Dominican society, which has been expressed on social networks from the moment it occurred, with several users referring to the case of the pastor couple shot in Villa Altagracia for an alleged “confusion” at the hands of National Police patrols.