Falcon bust widens list of extraditables

Santo Domingo.– Possessing and distributing drugs, violating state laws, sexually abusing children, obscenely and lewdly displaying a minor, committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, or defrauding the United States, are some of the motivations that have led President Luis Abinader to sign various decrees to extradite Dominicans to the United States.

The most recent list includes Juan José de la Cruz Morales, alias “Wandy” linked to the Falcón network of drug trafficking and money laundering. In the case there are six people requested in extradition.

The others extradited are: Arcenio Feliz Cuevas, Nocl Regalado Arias, Amauris Peña García, Joan Humberto Marcelino, Erquidenio Balbuena Águeda, Joan Morales Nolasco, Rosa Santiago Rodríguez, Ángel E. Colón, José Domínguez, and Rafael Ortega Lora.

Also Francis Tabar Cepeda, Yamil Abreu Navarro, Manuel Batista, Ángel Cruz Cabrera, Moisés Polanco González, Francisco Javier Lora Brito, Luis Felipe Carmona, Luis Manuel Genao Rivera, Anyerson de la Cruz Rosari, Alexander Reyes Johnny, Onéximo Méndez Félix, Guadalupe Báez Gómez López la Mákina, José Antonio Camarena Family and Darío de los Santos Pascal.