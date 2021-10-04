Government repatriates 7,285 Haitians in 32 days

Mao, Valverde, DR

The Fourth Brigade of the Army of the Dominican Republic intensified the operations against Haitians who, awakened by social and political instability, violence, and the lack of essential products, tried and crossed illegally into the territory of the Dominican Republic.

The commander of the Fourth Army Brigade, colonel German Perez Rosario, told Listin Diario that from September 1 until yesterday, at least 7,285 undocumented Haitians have been apprehended and returned to their country via the General Direction of Migration.

He affirmed that in the operations, they have also detained 70 motorcycles, 13 passolas, and 17 bicycles, which were used to transfer illegal aliens.

Rosario Perez said that these operations are carried out on the instructions of the commander of the Army, Major General Julio Ernesto Florian Perez, following the directives of the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfa, and President Luis Abinader.

Modality

It should be noted that undocumented female persons are treated by women in the Army and the Migration Directorate.

The military commander emphasized that, as a rule, the military and migratory agents and officers hold the trapped immigrants lightly by one of their arms.

But he does not want any male personnel to touch an immigrant because it is a task that corresponds to the military regulations and the migration of women.

Some resist

Some Haitians, after being apprehended in the operations, have tried to attack the military.

However, the Fourth Army Brigade commander in Mao assured that despite this, he has instructed his subordinates to act with restraint but taking care to avoid bodily harm to either person.

Colonel Rosario Perez appealed to the Haitian citizens to enter the country legally since this way they will avoid inconveniences and potential clashes with the Dominican authorities.

The head of the colonel

Many of the poetas, as those who smuggle illegals and other illicit goods across the border are known in Haiti, as well as their Dominican accomplices, complained that Colonel Rosario Perez would be taking away “the Moor” with these operations because it was from the illicit goods on the border that they subsisted.

“This colonel is persecuting us and does not let us work in peace,” declared a man who did not want to identify himself. He said that he has been subsisting on the border for years, trafficking illegal Haitians, garlic, cigarettes, and whatever else appears, but that in the last few months, the situation has become more and more difficult.

UN

Crisis in Haiti.

President Abinader, in a speech on September 22 before the UN General Assembly, called on the international community to urgently, and once and for all, take up the crisis in Haiti, after warning that there is not and never will be a Dominican solution to that problem.

GRAVE

Migration.

The Haitian migration situation has been worsening in recent months, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, affecting countries such as the United States, Mexico, Central, and South Americans, who are adopting new repatriation measures.