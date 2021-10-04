ICU bed occupancy increases due to Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

One thousand 783 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths, and an increase of three percentage points in the number of patients in intensive care units is the behavior of the pandemic in the first three days of October that is expected to be a resurgence.

Hospitalizations have increased more in Santiago, Greater Santo Domingo, and Puerto Plata, although there are centers without available hospital beds in the first province.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 573 new cases of Covid-19, with zero deaths and positivity of 11.66%, when in the two previous days it reported six and three deaths, and 660 and 550 new cases, respectively.

Deaths from the pandemic remain at 4,055, and registered cases are 360,830, with 6,027 active cases.

Hospitalizations

ICUs went from 29% occupancy to 31% in 72 hours.

Epidemiological bulletin number 563 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology indicated 484 admissions for 19% of the occupied beds; 187 in Intensive Care Units, which represents 31%, and 113 on ventilators for 22%.

In Santo Domingo, 18% of the beds, 38% of the ICUs, and 26% of the ventilators are used.

Santiago

The province of Santiago has 363 beds for hospitalization in both the public and private sectors. Still, the latter is where there are more patients admitted, some 114, equivalent to 45%, compared to 25 in state hospitals, representing 23%.

In Santiago, there are 56 delicate patients in Intensive Care Units and 27 with ventilators.

Clinics with few or no beds are available in Santiago.

The Unión Médica has all regular, and ICU beds occupied, although it has ten ventilators.

On the other hand, the Corominas Clinic has 28 occupied beds out of 30, and the six ICU beds are full, and the six ventilators are also in use.

Puerto Plata

In the province of Puerto Plata, 64% of the covid beds in private medical centers are occupied, and 35% are in public hospitals.

Of 27 ICU beds, between public and private, ten are in use for 37%, and nine are connected to ventilators for 41%.

FIGURES

Assets

Public Health bulletin 563 records 6,027 active cases of the virus and u1,712,894 cases ruled out by testing.

Tests.

Of the tests performed in the last 24 hours, 4,773 were PCR and 2,573 antigenic.

Sectors.

A total of 1,409 health workers have been infected, 1,230 pregnant women, and 38,050 children under 20 years of age, while 25.01% of the dead were hypertensive and 15.61% diabetic.