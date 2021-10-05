‘Shadow toll’ costs Dominican Republic US$85.5M

Santo Domingo.- While the Government analyzes three proposals to solve the “infamous” -as President Luis Abinader called it- shadow toll that pays for the Santo Domingo-Samaná highway, a new item to cover this commitment is consigned in the budget for 2022, amounting to RD$4.7 billion (US$85.5 million).

The amount is slightly lower than the RD$4.9 billion consigned in the budget for 2021, but higher than the individual amount to come proposed by the Executive Power for the ministries of Sports, Labor, Culture, Women, Youth, and Public Administration and Energy and Mines.

Also the Accounts Chamber, the Constitutional and Superior Electoral courts, the Ombudsman and the Senate.