Slain architect’s daughter bares her grief

Santo Domingo.- “I want to cry for you always so that you know how much I care about you and how much I love you. You have left me like a little bird who was dropped aimlessly. You have left me without knowing what life is, that’s why I need you and I will always need you, because no one is going to be compare to you.”

The emotional message was recited by the adolescent daughter of the architect Leslie Rosado, in honor of the memory of her mother, whose body was buried in the Jardin Memorial cemetery, in the Santo Domingo Norte.

The young woman, who was with her mother last Saturday night when she was killed by an officer of the National Police, could not bear the crying during the funeral while expressing how painful and traumatic it has been to relive that tragic night in her head.

“Your departure has hurt me a lot. Also, now I will have to live with that moment in my head. I only wonder a thousand times, what alternatives I could have made at that time to protect you as you always protected me, mommy.”