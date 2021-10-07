Don’t demolish Columbus’ statue, remove it
Santo Domingo.- Anthropologist Fátima Portorreal clarified that the call made for this October 12 in front of the statue of Christopher Columbus “is not to knock it down.”
Portorreal on October 12 said they will stand in front of the statue, located in the Colonial Zone, to demonstrate against it and demand that it be removed.
The anthropologist said they request the removal of the statue and take it to the Museum of History where a “colonization room” is created, in which the one of Nicolás de Ovando is also placed.
“It is not possible that we continue to handle the images and representations of the colony. You don’t have to demolish them, but send them to a museum to talk about the process that led to the construction of this image and the colonial representation that it has within Latin American countries
Just another fucked up person trying to change history. What is wrong with this lunatic. If she doesn’t wants to see the statue there just don’t look at it when you walk by it. Does she also wants to demolish the Cathedral which was also made during those years. I say to you. Screw you.
Columbus didn’t discover anything… take it down and put it in a museum
A men..finaly
I think these people are right standing up for this statue no matter what country you are from (ITS HISTORY). ALSO, I think it’s terrible that they are taking America’s history away taking down our statues & changing things in America.. No matter if it’s good or bad it’s history in the country you live in & you learn from it weather it’s good or bad.. What is happening to America, it’s not America anymore when this type of thing is happening. And that goes for any other country this is happening in. Stand up for your country 🌠