Don’t demolish Columbus’ statue, remove it

Santo Domingo.- Anthropologist Fátima Portorreal clarified that the call made for this October 12 in front of the statue of Christopher Columbus “is not to knock it down.”

Portorreal on October 12 said they will stand in front of the statue, located in the Colonial Zone, to demonstrate against it and demand that it be removed.

The anthropologist said they request the removal of the statue and take it to the Museum of History where a “colonization room” is created, in which the one of Nicolás de Ovando is also placed.

“It is not possible that we continue to handle the images and representations of the colony. You don’t have to demolish them, but send them to a museum to talk about the process that led to the construction of this image and the colonial representation that it has within Latin American countries