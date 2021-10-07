Each infected person can transmit the disease to three other people

Santo Domingo, DR

An increase in the rate of transmission of the Covid-19 virus has been registered in the country in the last weeks so that currently, each infected person can transmit the virus to an average of 3.22 more people.

Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago are provinces with a higher possibility of contracting the virus, with the transmissibility rate in these areas being above 2.5.

Last week, the transmissibility rate or R0 of the virus by date of notification was 2.16; that is, each affected person could transmit it to two more people, and in the last week, it was 3.22, while by date of onset of symptoms, the transmissibility is 2.70, according to the Vice-Minister of Health, Eladio Perez.

Hot spots

Other indicators showing an increase in the last two weeks are the daily positive cases, and the seven-day incidence at the national level is at 23.26 per 100,000 inhabitants, values that, according to the director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, are still relatively safe.

The highest increase in the seven-day incidence of the virus is registered in the National District, which is at 30 per 100,000 inhabitants, and in Santiago at 33, which have always been considered hot spots of the pandemic.

In the last two weeks, the places where there has been a more significant increase of positive cases are the National District, Santo Domingo, Santiago, and La Altagracia.

New infections

Yesterday, the epidemiological surveillance report registered 746 new positive cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours and the permanence of 524 patients hospitalized in regular beds and 196 in Intensive Care.

The daily positivity continues to increase, and yesterday was established at 14.94 and the accumulated positivity at 7.96%, with 128 new positive cases in the National District, 114 in Santo Domingo province, 90 in Santiago, 70 in Puerto Plata, and 57 in La Altagracia.

2,089,332 samples have been taken in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, equivalent to 199,965 per million inhabitants.

Yesterday, 524 hospitalized patients were registered for 20% of regular bed occupancy.