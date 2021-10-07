Seven deaths and 886 new cases of Covid-19 reported

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health in epidemiological bulletin number 567 reported 886 new cases and seven deaths, registered in the last 24 hours, due to the coronavirus disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,576 samples have been processed, of which 1,904 correspond to the “Polymerase Chain Reaction” (PCR) and 5,672 antigenic.

The daily positivity stands at 18.36 percent, while the cumulative of the last four weeks is 8.41, with 7,599 active cases out of a total registered of 363,735.

While 352,073 have recovered and the number of deaths is 4,063 with a case fatality rate of 1.12 percent.

Hospital Occupation

Currently, there are 517 hospitalized patients, occupying 20% of the 2,604 destined for COVID-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 185 patients, for 30% of the 609 beds that the system has.

While 113 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 22% of the 519 in the country for the disease.