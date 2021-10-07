State of emergency to be lifted Monday

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch announced Wednesday the lifting of the state of emergency, which will take place next Monday, October 11, 2021 and which entails the end of the curfew in the national territory and restrictions on freedom of movement, association and reunion.

The information was offered by the legal consultant, Antoliano Peralta, during a press conference in the National Palace.

He said the Government will announce new measures, as well as the legal framework under which they will be adopted.

He announced that the mandatory use of masks and the protocols of physical distancing will be maintained, as well as the continuation of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19.