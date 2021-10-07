US, Dominican Rep. will fight crime together

Santo Domingo.- The governments of the United States and the Dominican Republic will discuss this week in this capital a project to prevent and combat crime and, at the same time, strengthen citizen security.

The administrator general will lead the United States’ participation in a high-level dialogue on institutional reforms between the United States and the Dominican Republic, and she will meet with Dominican President Luis Abinader.

In addition, she will meet with beneficiaries and youth leaders to discuss efforts to reduce crime and violence.

In addition, the general administrator will meet with civil society leaders to discuss shared priorities to promote human rights and justice in the country. Diplomatic sources said the program would be supported by the US government through its Agency for International Development (USAID), whose general administrator Samantha Power will arrive in the country today at the head of an official delegation for such purposes.

“The USAID delegation aims to establish in the country a program of technical cooperation and in support of government institutions and civil society to promote cohesion.”