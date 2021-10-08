Dominican ‘Abuser’ charged with murder in Colombia

Santo Domingo.- The murder charged to César Emilio Peralta (the Abuser) in a Bogotá prison complicates his extradition process by the Colombian Supreme Court, at the request of the United States.

According to Colombian media, Peralta is accused along with four other inmates of the La Picota compound, in Bogotá, of beating Jaisson Elías Otero Forero to death in the middle of a brawl that occurred early yesterday morning.

The report of the penitentiary center establishes that the Judicial Police Unit identified the aggressors, five inmates from the same yard, charged with homicide.

Joaquín Pérez, a lawyer for “El Abusador” in the United States, told EL DÍA that his client was attacked and acted in self-defense, but declined to provide further details.