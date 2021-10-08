Two Dominican truckers vanish in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- Dominican truckers union (Fenatrado) president Ricardo de los Santos affirmed Friday that two Dominican drivers have been missing in Haiti since last Wednesday.

Santos said that since he learned of the disappearance of the drivers he has been in constant contact with the Dominican consulate in Port-au-Prince.

Those allegedly kidnapped in the neighboring nation have been identified as Joel Pineda and Luis Díaz.

“At the moment that we are dealing with, we still have two of our colleagues who are still missing, we have not heard from them.”