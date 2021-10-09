One million have already received the third dose of Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

One million people in the country have received the third or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In comparison, 4.9 million people have the complete two-dose schedule, equivalent to a little less than 60% of the total of 7.5 million over 18 years of age proposed for coverage.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 figures continue to increase in recent weeks in the country, with two new deaths and 517 new positive cases reported yesterday, bringing the number of active cases to 7,453 at present.

To date, the country has registered that a little more than six million people have received the first dose and 4,956,157 the second dose, thus completing the scheme, in which the country registers a more significant delay on the part of the population. Finally, in the third dose, 1,000,259 doses have been administered.

The VacunateRD portal records that 12,072,407 million doses have been administered since February of this year.

Two deaths and 517 cases

The country had two deaths yesterday and 517 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, placing the daily positivity at 14.39%; out of every 100 samples processed yesterday, more than 14 were positive for the virus.

The 568th report issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health reports processing 6,472 laboratory samples in the last 24 hours, detecting 517 new positive cases, which brings the accumulated number of detected cases to 364,252. With the two recent deaths, the number of deaths from Covid-19 rises to 4,065 patients, for a lethality rate of 1.12 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 389.05.