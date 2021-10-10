The most recurrent traffic infractions in the Dominican Republic

THE LIST OF THE DIGESETT IS COMPOSED OF MORE THAN 50 TRANSGRESSIONS TO THE TRAFFIC LAW.

Last Thursday, the Special Peace Court of Transit of the National District imposed a monetary fine of one million pesos, among other sanctions, on a citizen who drove on the wrong way along a stretch of the busy 27 de Febrero Avenue.

According to the prosecutor’s office of the Centro Asistencial al Automovilista del Distrito Nacional, the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m., and the crime of Carmen Valerio Jiménez resulted in three people being injured.

This incident brought to the forefront the country’s traffic sanction system and the infractions committed by this person.

Among the infractions committed by Valerio Jimenez were reckless driving at high speed, causing an accident causing injury or death, and failure to render aid to victims by fleeing the scene.

Of these, reckless driving is one of the most common infractions in the Dominican Republic, according to the fine schedule posted on the website of the Dirección General de Seguridad de Tránsito y Transporte Terrestre (Digesett).

But, what are the most recurrent infractions in the country?

The Digesett list is composed of more than 50 transgressions to the Traffic Law, and among them are not crossing pedestrian bridges; driving a vehicle with excess passengers; transporting more than two passengers in the front seat; not having a license plate of official status; transporting packages that impede the driver’s lines of vision.

Also, driving with tinted windows; not stopping when a school vehicle is loading or unloading a passenger; littering; standing on the roadway to sell products of any kind; driving in opposition to the orders and signals of the traffic officer; driving without a helmet; driving without license plates or expired license plates.

Likewise, driving with lights off; driving with high beams on lighted streets; not having a red light in the rear; not having directional lights; driving in a vehicle with guides on the right; not having a windshield; not having a rear-view mirror; producing unnecessary noise; not having an exhaust pipe muffler; not carrying red flags, tarps and other safety measures.

Similarly, driving without emergency equipment; transporting cargo that protrudes more than authorized in the front; transporting passengers in cargo vehicles; prohibitions on license plates and driver’s licenses; driving without a license plate; license plate attachments; driving without a license; driving with an expired license; driving with a lower category license with a learner’s permit or photocopy.

Likewise, there is the infraction of carrying false information; reversing obstructing traffic; not yielding the right of way to emergency vehicles; making a prohibited turn or U-turn; parking on sidewalks and prohibited places; obstructing pedestrian passage; taking or dismounting passengers in restricted areas; parking at bus stops; obstructing traffic; violating traffic signs.

In addition, there is violating the stop sign; driving the wrong way; parking next to the yellow-painted curb; no reflective stripe; not having insurance or expired insurance; driving in prohibited places; driving with children in front seats; driving without a seat belt; speeding; driving while intoxicated; violating the red light and driving while talking on a cellular phone.