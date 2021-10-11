Increase in people to vaccination centers after government warning

A considerable increase in the number of people going to the vaccination centers is registered this Monday in the different immunization posts in Santo Domingo after the Dominican Government warned that they would restrict the entrance to public places to those who do not show the coronavirus vaccination card.

In places such as the Olympic Center, the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the National Council for the Aged (CONAPE), Club San Carlos, and others, the increase has been of more than 50 percent.

According to information obtained, to date, 60% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The Dominican Republic bans unvaccinated people from entering public places.

Dominican health authorities ordered that from 18 October, those over 12 years of age who have not received two doses of vaccines against covid-19 will not be allowed to enter workplaces in enclosed spaces or study centers, nor will they be allowed to use public transport.

Those who do not present their vaccination card indicating the completion of two doses will also be prevented from entering restaurants, wineries, discotheques, clubs, shopping malls, stores, casinos, sports centers, and any other place of entertainment.

Those over 12 years of age who have not received two doses will be allowed to enter these places as long as they present a negative PCR test for covid-19 with at least 14 days of validity.

The Ministry of Public Health also reiterated that the use of masks is mandatory in public places and hand washing and physical distancing.