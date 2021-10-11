The country runs out of controls to avoid Covid infections

The use of masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing are key to avoiding the spread of the virus.

Dominicans are now free of mobility restrictions, with 40% of the population unvaccinated and a positivity of 11.26% after a year and seven months under that control.

Santo Domingo, DR

After a year and seven months under different modalities of a curfew due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dominicans begin life today without any official restriction in their mobility schedules, leaving self-care and personal awareness playing vital roles to prevent the spread of the virus.

Freedom in mobility begins amid an increase in cases of Covid-19 virus infections, with 7,510 active cases; with 40% of the population not completing their vaccination schedule; with a positivity that yesterday stood at 11.26% and 8.93% and with a hospital bed occupancy of around 22% and 33%.

In addition, it finds the country with a cumulative of 4,067 deaths from Covid-19 and 365,558 confirmed diagnoses, but with provisions of mandatory use of a mask, physical distancing, and handwashing still in place.

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, one week after the Ministry of Public Health’s provision that establishes it to be mandatory to present the vaccination card indicating at least two doses of the vaccine or a negative PCR test in people over 12 years of age to be in places of collective use, 40 % of those over 18 years of age have not yet completed their immunization schedule against Covid-19.

As of last Saturday, 4,970,581 people had completed their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, out of a total of 7.5 million over the age of 18 proposed by the National Vaccination Plan who meet the criteria for immunization.

The first dose has been applied to 6,130,558 million people in the country and the third or booster dose to 1,015,433, for a total of 12.1 million doses administered from February 2021 to date.

560 hospitalized patients

Yesterday, the country maintained 560 hospitalized patients sick with Covid-19 for an occupation of 22% of the beds enabled in the public and private health network and 203 patients in critical conditions occupying intensive care beds (ICU), for 33%.

Under ventilation or assisted breathing, the system reported yesterday 125 patients, for an occupation of 24% of the equipment enabled for people with the disease.

595 new cases registered

Likewise, 495 new positive cases of the virus were registered out of a total of 6,732 processed samples, placing the daily positivity at 11.26% and that of the last four weeks at 8.93%. Yesterday, no new mortality from Covid-19 was reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 4,057.

Of the 495 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, the National District, and San Cristóbal: the most highly vaccinated, contributed 317 cases. The epidemiological report 570 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology reports that yesterday 119 new positive cases were detected in Santiago, 100 in the province of Santo Domingo, 57 in the National District, and 41 in San Cristóbal, for a total of 7,510 active cases as of yesterday and a cumulative of 365,558 positive diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic and 353,981 recovered.

2,107,304 samples have been made in the country since the pandemic, equivalent to 201,685 per million people.

The new measures

In a resolution issued last Friday, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed the national territory as an epidemic. It made it mandatory for people over 12 years of age to present the vaccination card with at least two doses to be in places of collective use, including study centers, public transport, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment centers, from Monday 18 of this month.

Resolution number 00048 also establishes that as of today, the mandatory use of masks, frequent hand washing, respect for physical distancing, and other current health protocols are maintained and that establishments for public service may receive people up to 75% of their capacity, complying with the protocols, among others.

It is not only the DR that finds continuing difficulty ending the pandemic: the World Health Organization (WHO) warns coronavirus vaccine alone won’t end pandemic: ‘We cannot go back to the way things were’ https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/21/who-warns-a-coronavirus-vaccine-alone-will-not-end-pandemic.html

Additionally, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) declares, ‘We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,’ the CDC director says. https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/25/health/us-coronavirus-saturday/index.html