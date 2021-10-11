Verdict looms for 6 Dominicans in Odebrecht bribes case

Santo Domingo.- Next Thursday will be known if the Odebrecht case leads to a conviction in the Dominican Republic as in other Latin American countries where the corruption model based on bribes from the Brazilian construction company was replicated.

How did this investigation begin at the international level and what were its consequences?

The Odebrecht case originated from an investigation that arose in Brazil called Operation Lava Jato, which means Operation Car Wash, labeled so because the corrupt used laundries and gas stations to launder dirty money.

At the international level, Operation Lava Jato has been considered the largest investigation against corruption in the history of Brazil and in Latin America.

Diario Libre, citing international press clippings, reports that Lava Jato began in July 2013, when the Federal Police of Curitiba (Paraná state, Brazil) uncovered a medium-sized money laundering operation.

It soon exploded to reach Odebrecht CEO Marcelo Odebrecht.

Locally six Dominicans await sentencing Thur. for their role in a scheme of bribes totaling US$92.0 million.