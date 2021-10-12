Abinader will travel to Panama

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Víctor Bisonó, revealed that President Luis Abinader would travel to Panama next Wednesday, October 20, to meet with the presidents of Panama and Costa Rica, to strengthen their leadership among the countries with the opportunity with nearshoring, to welcome the transfer of US companies installed in Asia.

The minister highlighted President Abinader’s leadership before his regional counterparts, leadership that he said he would continue to strengthen.