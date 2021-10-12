Government will maintain efforts to avoid price hikes

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mypimes, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, explained that the MICM continues in conversations with the productive sectors, through the sectorial work tables that were created in June to look for solutions to inflation, to look for alternatives to avoid increases in food and other goods.

The Minister said that although it is impossible to ask merchants to sell a product below the cost at which it is acquired, they can be asked to extend price adjustments, to lower profit margins, to apply special rates to some sectors, as has been done in the construction sector, among other options.

Among the measures that have been implemented, he mentioned the Fair Prices application, which allows comparing the costs of various food products, which helps the consumer to buy where it is more affordably priced. In addition, he indicated plans to include other provinces, products, and dynamic sectors such as construction in the App.