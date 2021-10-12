Public Health will have inspectors in public places to enforce new measures

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, reported that from next Monday the institution would have inspectors who will be “randomly” in various public, private, public and transport facilities, to “monitor” compliance with the new Special measures that the Government will apply as of October 18.

“This will not be a state of siege, but a monitoring will be carried out by our inspectors; we are going to roll randomly through and we are going to see that the institutions are complying with that resolution,” Rivera said.

From that date, people over 12 years of age must present an identity document and their vaccination card with at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, both in original and in a legible copy (physical or digital), to the corresponding public or private authority, to attend in person to workplaces with closed spaces and for collective use; to attend in person the study centers of all levels, whether public or private; if you want to use means of transport, be it urban or interurban.

The same to enter bars, discos, grocery stores, restaurants, clubs, shopping centers, casinos, shops, or other entertainment centers.

“I congratulated those institutions that always had their gel and took the temperature, now they are going to continue doing the same, only now they will ask for the vaccination card, so it will be random,” Rivera said.

Rivera also reported that they would study the appeal that seeks to request the rejection of the resolution that authorizes the application for the vaccination card to access places of public use.

“According to the opinion of our experts and lawyers, this is going to be discussed and this appeal for protection will be analyzed. We are based on the general health law 42-01, in times of epidemic a series of norms and rules are put in place to avoid contagion and the protection of the majority, based on that we have applied the new resolution,” the Minister of Health explained.

A constitutional appeal for “amparo” (protection/shelter) was filed before the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) in the attempt to reject resolution 000048, which is the one that contains these extraordinary measures.

The appeal was submitted by lawyers Jean Carlos Martínez Segura and Eli Saúl Balbi Castro; to be raised as of the 18th of the current month.