10 most drunken surnames in Latin America, according to research

According to research conducted by the University of Miami, the ten surnames that were likely to consume the most alcohol in Latin America were revealed.



The test was done in 2015 with volunteers who were asked how many times they drank a week and in what amount, hence the result of the 10 most drunken surnames in Latin America.

The participants of the questionnaire came from countries such as Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and Panama, among others.

Below is the list of surnames that like to “steepen the elbow…”

1. Gonzalez

2. Herrera

3. Fernandez

4. Rodriguez

5. Garcia

6. Gomez

7. Perez

8. Lopez

9. Martinez

10. Rosemary