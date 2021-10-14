A 28th arrest in biggest Dominican drug bust

Santo Domingo.- Another man involved in the alleged money laundering network from drug trafficking dismantled through Operation Falcón was handed over to the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office this Wed.

Iván Paulino was immediately subjected to an intense interrogation by several prosecutors.

According to the Justice Ministry file, Paulino is heard in more than 30 calls, audios and messages via telephone, in which he supposedly links up with others involved in the alleged organization, with a record 28 arrests.