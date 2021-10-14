Environment to report on SW fish kill

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera, reported this Thursday that tomorrow the report on the death of an undetermined number of fish will be released in the port of El Cayo, in Barahona province (southwest).

“Tomorrow the report will be made public,” Jorge Mera said upon his arrival at the Third National and International Congress of Ecology and Mining at the Catholic University of Santo Domingo (UCSD).

The official refused to offer an advance on the content of the report after completing the investigation in which biologists and other experts in marine biodiversity, water quality technicians and control representatives participated.