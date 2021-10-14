Verdict today in Dominican Republic’s biggest corruption case

Santo Domingo.- After two weeks of permanent deliberation, judges Giselle Méndez, Tania Yunes and Jissel Naranjo will today read the verdict in the Odebrecht US$92 million bribe case, the biggest corruption scandal in Dominican Republic history.

The eyes of a large part of society are on these magistrates who plan to take the stand at 3:00 in the afternoon to read the ruling that they managed to agree on this process that was assigned to them, after the file was declined from the Supreme Court.

“We are more than convinced that in the Odebrecht case there will be no impunity and there will be convictions. That is what we have worked for and that is what we hope will happen,” said Wilson Camacho, lead Prosecutor for Anticorruption (Pepca), who litigated in the case since the beginning of the process in 2017.