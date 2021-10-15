Covid vaccine mandate draws protest

Santo Domingo.- More than 100 people gathered in front of the National Palace, in protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Chanting “We live in freedom, why do they want to force us?” the protesters criticized that people who have not yet been inoculated against the coronavirus, they do not want to let them use the Metro, the cable car, entering universities and other spaces.

The protest was called by the political leader and pastor Carlos Peña, who expressed his opposition to the measures ordered by the Ministry of Public Health, and demanded the “right to freedom that all Dominicans have to move freely.”