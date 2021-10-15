Covid vaccine mandate draws protest
Santo Domingo.- More than 100 people gathered in front of the National Palace, in protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Chanting “We live in freedom, why do they want to force us?” the protesters criticized that people who have not yet been inoculated against the coronavirus, they do not want to let them use the Metro, the cable car, entering universities and other spaces.
The protest was called by the political leader and pastor Carlos Peña, who expressed his opposition to the measures ordered by the Ministry of Public Health, and demanded the “right to freedom that all Dominicans have to move freely.”
And I should also have the freedom to walk around naked everywhere, especially the metro and the university, and drive at 140 km in front of primary schools, yeah! freedom!
Good start, these measures have been protested all over the world but the mainstream medias won’t show you that to make you think that you are alone fighting them.
It’s obvious now it was never about a virus, it’s the New World Order Mark Of The Beast Satanic Agenda 21
ID 2020 Global Identity
Every second, every minute, every hour, every day, every week, every month, every year people die in the world…and it ain’t from covid…
What does a European tour operator’s plane have to do with the article?