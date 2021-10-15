Dominican Republic’s ‘Abuser’ whisked off to the US

Santo Domingo.- -The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, signed the order to extradite César Emilio Peralta (El Abusador), to face charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in the United States.

Joaquín Pérez, Peralta’s lawyer, confirmed to EL DÍA that the extradition of his client was signed and he will be sent to Puerto Rico to face the charges against him by American authorities.

Last week, El Abusador was accused of killing Jaisson Elías Otero Forero in the middle of a brawl that took place in La Picota prison, in Bogotá, where he is being held in the extraditable cell.

The Colombian Otero Forero, like the Dominican, was awaiting extradition to the United States.

In February 2020, the United States authorities formalized before Colombia the extradition request of “El Abusador”, who was captured in Cartagena, Colombia, on December 2, 2019.

César Emilio Peralta (the Abuser) is identified by the authorities as the head of a drug trafficking network that trafficked tons of cocaine from South America to the United States and laundered money.