Mitur: “Vaccination cards will not be required from tourists to enter”

THE USE OF A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MAINTAINED

Public Health issues new resolution aimed at the tourism sector

Health protocols promote the recovery of the tourism industry

The Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) established that the application and use of health risk management protocols against Covid-19 would continue, aimed at the tourism sector, which establishes the use of a mask and social distancing.

In this sense, resolution DJ-0032/21 establishes that “the presentation of vaccination cards by passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will not be required,” following the protocols approved by the Civil Aviation Board. ( JAC ).

“To enter the hotels and services offered within these and the hotel complexes to their guests, it will not be necessary to present the vaccination card against Covid-19, as well as the negative PCR test, established in Resolution No. .00048, dated October eight (8), 2021, issued by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance,” says the resolution in point three.

Similarly, it establishes that activities related to land tourism transport, cruises, travel agency, tour operators, horse ranches, tourist walks, zip line, water or recreational theme parks and paintball, maritime transport and water sports, diving school and parasailing, will follow the same treatment indicated for hotel establishments, always safeguarding compliance with the provisions of the sector protocol issued for this purpose.

The resolution signed by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, this Thursday, the 14th, establishes that the measures will be applied immediately.