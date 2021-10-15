No deaths in last 24 hours, COVID bed occupancy rises

The country’s health authorities reported no coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. However, there was a considerable increase in the number of beds occupied by people suffering from the disease and the use of ventilators.

The (DIGEPI) reports that of these processed samples, 7,942 of ‘ Polymerase Chain Reaction Ministry of Public Health said that 699 new positive cases of SARS COV-2 were reported yesterday. In addition, bulletin 574 was issued this Friday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (PCR). Santo Domingo, the National District, and La Altagracia remain the districts with the highest number of disease cases, with 105, 111, and 65, respectively.

Starting today, special vaccination day in the Metro and the Cable Car

The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 7,285 active cases, 368,830 registered, with 357,463 patients recovered from the disease and 1,762, 765 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital Occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,604 COVID beds, of which 639 are occupied, for 25 percent, with 215 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 609 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 35 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 519 ventilators in the system, 130 people are connected, for 25 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. For example, the official statistical document that compiles this data indicates 24.84 percent of those who died from hypertension and 15.51 percent from diabetes.

It also states that 1,358 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus to date, 1,409 health workers, and 38,050 children under 20 years of age.

It also reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 4,082 people have died, with a mortality rate of 1.13 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 390.68.

Authorities continue their call to citizens not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining hygiene measures and established protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.