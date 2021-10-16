Contagious patients occupy 34% of ICU beds

Santo Domingo, DR

The month of October continues its upward trend in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, especially in critical patients, as the Intensive Care Units are 35% full, something not seen in the country for almost three months, on July 21.

In its bulletin number 575, corresponding to yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported that 669 new cases of Covid and zero deaths were registered.

Halfway through this month, 8,573 infections and 27 deaths have been reported.

The month started with 360,257 cases and yesterday totaled 368,830, of which 7,285 are active cases. While deaths were 4,055 and to date, there are 4,082.

The daily positivity is 13.69%, and the accumulated positivity is 10.24%, showing a slight increase.

Of the new cases, 111 are in the National District, 105 in Santo Domingo province, 65 in La Altagracia, 56 in Puerto Plata, 53 in Valverde, and 52 in Santiago.

Admissions

There are 639 Covid beds occupied for 25%; in Intensive Care Units, there are 215 delicate patients for 35% and connected to ventilators, there are 130 for 25%.

Of 7,942 samples processed, 3,459 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 4,483 antigen tests were done, of which 5,106 were done for the first time, and 2,836 were subsequent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. For example, the official statistical document that compiles these data indicates that 24.84 percent of the deaths were from hypertension, while 15.51 percent were from diabetes.

Likewise, it establishes that the number of pregnant women affected by the coronavirus to date is 1,358, 1,409 health workers, and 38,050 children under 20 years of age.

Authorities continue their call to the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining hygiene measures and established protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.

The first case of Covid-19 was registered on March 1, 2020; the disease communally spread throughout the country.