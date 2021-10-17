TSA will hear on Monday an appeal against a resolution to measures imposed by Public Health

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Yan Carlos Martínez Segura

The decision of the Ministry of Public Health to order the presentation of a vaccination card against COVID-19 to access places of public use meets legal objections that must be decided in the courts of Justice.

The Presidency of the Civil and Commercial Chamber of the National District Court of First Instance formally summoned the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Health, and its head Daniel Enrique De Jesús Rivera for allegedly “having various constitutional violations” regarding the obligatory nature of the vaccination card.

The appointment was dated for Monday, October 18, at 10:00 in the morning.

The appeal for protection was filed motu proprio by the lawyers Yan Carlos Martínez Segura and Eli Saúl Barbi Castro, who requested that the procedure be declared of extreme urgency and be known before October 18 of this year 2021.