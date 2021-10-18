Authorities seize a ton of drugs at biggest port

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 978 bricks of cocaine at Caucedo Multimodal Port, inside a container in transit to Hong Kong.

The anti-narcotics agency reported that its agents, supported by canine units and military personnel, carried out inspection tasks in response to intelligence reports that a container loaded with wood would be taken to the Asian country contaminated with controlled substances.

“After a review and after outlining dozens of containers, it was possible to occupy inside one of the vans, hidden in the cargo, 29 black packages, wrapped with adhesive tape, containing the 978 packages of the substance.”

The Justice Ministry, the DNCD and other intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to determine which international drug trafficking networks are behind “this important cache.”