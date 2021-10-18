Dominican Republic’s new Police chief has a tough nose reputation
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader yesterday appointed by decree 656-21, Maj. Gen. Eduardo Alberto Then as the new director of the National Police.
The decision comes amid a police reform and after members of the institution were involved in the death of several civilians in recent months.
The new director of the Police, who began his career in the military academy in 1983, has a tough nose reputation.
The new police chief has been all over Dominican Republic but he is not welcomed in most cities for wrong doing and incarceratin innocent people just because he is el matatan ????,that’s the word used to describe someone who abuses their power for self benefit and the most recent of his actions is in Barahona were he incarcerated 21 year old boy by the last name ramirez just because he wanted to impress someone he should have been rwmoved before even being apointed