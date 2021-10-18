Error in summons prevents recognition of lawsuit against vaccine mandate

Santo Domingo, DR

A lawsuit in referral that seeks the suspension of the resolution of Public Health that obliges the presentation of vaccination cards could not be heard by the Presidency of the Civil Chamber of the National District due to an error in the notification of the hearing to the defendant.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Yan Carlos Martinez Segura, Cirilo Guzman, and Eli Barbi Castro, seeking the suspension of resolution 000048, issued on October 8 by Public Health, which mandates to require the vaccination card to enter private and enclosed public establishments. In addition, the plaintiffs must correct the act of notification at the request of the president of the Court, Danilo Caraballo.

In addition to this lawsuit in referral, the lawyers also filed a protective action before the Superior Administrative Court (TSA), considering that the resolution of Public Health violates fundamental rights.

This action will be heard this Tuesday, for whose hearing the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, were summoned.