Vaccination card is required today to travel and work

Companies and public service establishments will claim the vaccination card from those who enter their facilities from today.

People between 18 and 35 years old were the ones who most attended the vaccination centers in the National District yesterday.

Santo Domingo, DR

The day has arrived when only those vaccinated against the coronavirus who present their card and those not vaccinated presenting negative PCR tests will be able to access public and private spaces and board public passenger transport, at a time when the Dominican Republic has a population of 5,082,077 who have completed their two doses of vaccine and more than one million who are missing the second dose.

One week after the curfew was lifted and with it the restrictions on the mobility of citizens, the vaccination process was expedited, and 347,554 doses were administered.

The process accelerated as of October 11 when it was announced that Resolution 00048 would come into force eight days later, stipulating that the vaccination card would be an indispensable requirement to enter banks, restaurants, shopping malls, entertainment centers, hospitals clinics, schools, and universities.

The youngest

The young population between 18 and 35 years old flocked most to the vaccination centers, such as the one located in the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center in the National District, as confirmed by Dr. Lisbert Perez Ortiz, supervisor of the center.

The first dose was the most requested.

Those who came for their first dose in just one week were 152,010, going from 6,138,558 to 6,290,568. Of these, more than 1,200,000,000 have yet to complete the anticovid vaccination schedule.

Those who completed their second dose were 111,496, going from 4,970,587 to a total of 5,082,077, according to the table published on the VacunateRD website.

Third dose

A group that has not lagged is the one that has opted for the third dose or booster against the coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19, and in one week, 84,048 people did so, reaching 1,099,481 at present.

Resolution 00048 states in paragraph 3 that “in all cases, persons over 12 years of age must present an identity document and their vaccination card with at least two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, both in original or in legible physical or digital copy to the corresponding public or private authority.”

The measures pressure

vaccinations

Last Thursday, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, announced a kind of relaxation of the measure, indicating that from today those who have a dose with less than one month of validity can enter without problems to public or enclosed places.

Apart from the card, the use of masks and hand washing is still mandatory, and establishments will only be allowed to receive people at 75% of their capacity.

More people vaccinated

On Saturday, 500 people were registered, with a predominance of first doses, followed by second and third doses. In previous days, the doctor said that attendance did not exceed 200 during the whole day.