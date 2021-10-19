Actions against Public Health resolution postponed until October 26th

The Superior Administrative Court (TSA) postponed multiple injunction actions filed against the resolution of Public Health, which requires the presence of a vaccination card, until October 26.

The court, presided by Judge Luisa Canaán, ordered the postponement for 9:00 a.m. on October 26.

The objective is to summon the parties involved and the administrative attorney’s office and regularize the voluntary interventions.

The Presidency of the Republic and President Luis Abinader were represented by attorney Noel Canahuate, who in turn was represented by attorney Pedro Montilla

The Ministry of Public Health was represented by attorneys Cristóbal Rodríguez and Luis Ernesto Peña.

Two citizen’s rights protective actions, one ordinary and one collective, were filed by attorneys Yan Carlos Martínez, Elis Saúl and Cirilo de Jesús López, and another by attorney José Manuel Santana Jerez.

It is recalled that the plaintiff groups claim that the resolution of the Ministry of Public Health is illegal since it “obliges people to be vaccinated violating their human rights and freedoms.”