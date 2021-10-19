The US helps Dominican Police Internal Affairs

Santo Domingo.- United States Embassy Charge d’Affaires, ​​Robert W. Thomas, assured that the internal affairs office of the National Police is key in the transformation process of that institution, for what they are offering technical support for its strengthening, and that from there good investigations can be carried out that can then be delivered to the Justice Ministry.

The diplomat told El Dia that this is not really what has been happening, so he is looking for the required investigation to be carried out when a case such as the death of the architect Leslie Rosado occurs, at the hand of a police officer, so that he does not pass from hand to hand with other people.

“In a case like that, responsibilities, transparency and an investigation process are sought, that requires an internal affairs office that is capable of carrying out the work.”