Antoliano: “Perhaps those who argue against legality of vaccination card resolution are right”
The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, offered the details on the suspension of the first session of the CNM.
“Perhaps, those who argue against the legality of the resolution requiring the vaccination card are right.” This is how the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, began his message at a time when many citizens were questioning the civil rights-infringing mandate issued by the Ministry of Public Health last October 8.
The official wrote through his Twitter account. He specified that the courts would decide on Public Health resolution 000048, which obliges citizens to present the document certifying that they were inoculated against covid-19.
Peralta aspired that in case the measure is repealed, the vaccination plan will have advanced sufficiently.
“I hope that if they win, by then the vaccination level will have reached a level that reduces the contagion,” said the Government’s legal advisor.
Peralta’s words come at a time when a campaign has been unleashed on social networks for several days against what has been established by the health authorities, with the hashtag #DictaduraSanitariaRD (Health DictatorshipDR), where not only complaints about the mandatory requirement to present the vaccination card has been published but videos and photos in rejection of the measure.
It is recalled that the Superior Administrative Court was empowered to hear a lawsuit against the resolution, for which it summoned President Luis Abinader, the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, and the Minister of the Presidency.
In this regard, Peralta said that the Government would abide by the courts’ decision in this regard.
Dominican should require all travellers to be double vaxxed, other countries are doing this.
That’s idiotic for tourism dollars, which this island depends on in a big way. But it is a much better idea than requiring people to present vaccine cards to buy groceries!
they do.
it is constitutionally allowed under an state of emergency declaration but it is not once it has expired. Maybe the president does not have that authority anymore as the state of emergency expired. It is up to the court to decide.
Do you think court is qualified to judge about my health ?
I’m sorry…but did the word “idiotic” just trigger a review of my message? If so your tyranny settings are too high!
What do you want ? Health or being infected by corona idiots promoting human rights for not using masks and are against vaccination ? I am vaccinated and now i am hostage of those who do not want to vaccinate and wear masks. HEALTH IS PRIORITY TO ANYTHING. IT IS MY LEGAL RIGHT THAT GOVERNMENT PROTECT PEOPLES HEALTH and not IDIOTS.