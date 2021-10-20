Antoliano: “Perhaps those who argue against legality of vaccination card resolution are right”

The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, offered the details on the suspension of the first session of the CNM.

“Perhaps, those who argue against the legality of the resolution requiring the vaccination card are right.” This is how the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, began his message at a time when many citizens were questioning the civil rights-infringing mandate issued by the Ministry of Public Health last October 8.

The official wrote through his Twitter account. He specified that the courts would decide on Public Health resolution 000048, which obliges citizens to present the document certifying that they were inoculated against covid-19.

Peralta aspired that in case the measure is repealed, the vaccination plan will have advanced sufficiently.

“I hope that if they win, by then the vaccination level will have reached a level that reduces the contagion,” said the Government’s legal advisor.

Peralta’s words come at a time when a campaign has been unleashed on social networks for several days against what has been established by the health authorities, with the hashtag #DictaduraSanitariaRD (Health DictatorshipDR), where not only complaints about the mandatory requirement to present the vaccination card has been published but videos and photos in rejection of the measure.

It is recalled that the Superior Administrative Court was empowered to hear a lawsuit against the resolution, for which it summoned President Luis Abinader, the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, and the Minister of the Presidency.

In this regard, Peralta said that the Government would abide by the courts’ decision in this regard.