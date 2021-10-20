Nine provinces are on alert due to the effects of a storm surge

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) is keeping nine provinces under weather alert due to the effects of a low-pressure trough.

The demarcations on alert are Puerto Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Dajabón, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago, Duarte, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde and La Vega, where flash floods, swollen rivers, streams and creeks, as well as landslides are expected.

Onamet reported that the country is under the effects of a low-pressure trough that maintains favorable conditions for downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms and isolated wind gusts in provinces of the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), southwest, Central Cordillera, Cibao Valley, and border area.

Today, the national territory will also remain under the effects of a very humid air mass and the trough associated with a near-stationary frontal system to the north of the country.

“These rains will decrease in the early hours of the night, but in the early morning there will be some showers towards the coastal areas of the Atlantic and the Caribbean associated with a tropical wave that will be approaching the country,” explained Meteorology.