Agro’s ‘before and after’ in import transparency

Santo Domingo.– The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, assured that the Dominican Government is making progress in the design of a new regulation that will mark a before and after in the transparency, streamlining and democratization of the import processes of agro products.

The Commission for Agricultural Imports, chaired by Cruz, held its first working meeting on Tuesday in which a draft of the technical document that will govern the assignments of import licenses that is under the responsibility of the agricultural portfolio was raised.

“We wanted to democratize and we did it, taking care of the producer’s reason-for-being and what the country needs. This document represents that step in transparency,” said Cruz.