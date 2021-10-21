Cesfront seizes 305,000 cigarettes in Dajabón

THE MERCHANDISE AND THE VEHICLE WERE MOVED TO THE BASE OF BATALLA SABANA LARGA BORDER OPERATIONS

Dajabón, DR

The Specialized Corps in Land Border Security (Cesfront) seized 305,000 cigarettes of different brands after an operation carried out by members of the C-2 in the province of Dajabón.

This merchandise, seized through intelligence work, was found inside a jeep, Toyota 4Runner brand, GRAY color, plate No.-G350866, which was located in a house in the Bella Vista sector of that province.

In the interior of this vehicle, 1,528 packages of cigarettes were found, of which 1,320 are Capital, 108 Jaisalmer, and 100 of the Point brand.

The merchandise and the vehicle were transferred to the Batalla Sabana Larga Border Operations Base for the corresponding purposes.

The Cesfront has carried out different operations this week; Monday, it seized 229 gallons of fuel in Dajabón, which would be transferred to Haiti illegally.