Dominican leader joins call fo aid Haiti
Santo Domingo.– The presidents of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; Laurentino Cortizo from Panama, and Carlos Alvarado, from Costa Rica, met yesterday concerned about the situation of Haiti and its nationals in different countries of the Continent.
They called on the international community to take urgent actions aimed at achieving disarmament, job creation and recovery of the neighboring country’s watersheds.
In a joint statement by the presidents, meeting within the framework of the Alliance for Development in Democracy, they called for the disarmament and pacification of the Haitian population and the strengthening of security, as a preamble to the holding of free and transparent elections in favor of the well-being of its people, in addition to a comprehensive plan for the development and construction of public infrastructure that generates massive jobs and improves the quality of life of the Haitian population.
In the same way, they propose financing a community program to recover watersheds, reforest and restore ecosystems, which will also contribute to job creation, among other projects.
We need france, canada and USA to take in 10 million haitian and naturalize them in the respective countries they land, leave the rest of the island to DR as how it was suposed to be until france showed up in 1625 and robbed the western part of the island, haitians do not belong in the caribbean but somewhere else, lets make hispaniola for the spanish speaking people again!!
Is people like you that makes it hard for us to be one. By the way know your history better