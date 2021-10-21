Popular beach unfit for kids

Santo Domingo.- The map caught the attention of those present, but even more what it represented. A line of arrows marked from the coast of La Romana to the Boca Chica beach marked the flow of wastewater that reaches the sea laden with fecal matter and other pollutants.

“And it’s on the beaches of that coast where tourists and Dominicans splash,” Diario Libre reports.

“Possibly you take a child to swim in Boca Chica and before 24 hours he has a fever, because it is highly contaminated, loaded with fecal bacteria,” Gilberto Reynoso, executive director of the Water Sector Cabinet, warned today.

Even more. He indicated that the United States Environmental Protection Agency, interested in Boca Chica, analyzed that every swimmer who goes to that beach “comes in contact with at least two kilos of fecal matter.”