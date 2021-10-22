Dominican Republic’s foreign service mora$$

Santo Domingo.- Dominican-American congressman (D-NY) Adriano Espaillat suggested to President Luis Abinader that he review the salaries and administrative expenses of the Dominican diplomatic corps abroad, after stating that there is a disparity between their salaries, which should be comparable to other countries in the region “developing like the Dominican Republic.”

In the document “First Comprehensive Cooperation and Development Agenda,” which the congressman delivered to Abinader during his visit to New York in September, highlights that the Dominican Government pays around US$32 million a year to its diplomatic corps, averaging salaries between US$1,600 to US$6,000 a month.

“In contrast to the Guatemalan government, which covers salaries of US$1,200 to US$4,000 per month, we must review that,” says Espaillat in his document.