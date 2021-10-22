President says several sectors that contribute to the country’s economy are “recovered”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured that several sectors that contribute to the national economy have already “recovered” from the impact of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

He indicated that beyond the “great distortions” concerning the transport of raw materials, they had come forward to recover different sectors.

During the forum “Mipyes and Covid-19 towards a sustainable recovery,” the president said that the government is working to recover this productive sector.

“The economy is already in the process of frank recovery, which is going to grow with more than double digits this year, where the free zone is already recovered, where tourism is already recovered and we expect the best tourist season in history next year, and where all sectors are recovering and MSMEs have to accompany that recovery, we are going to help all MSMEs make a frank recovery,” he said.

He thanked the different associations that brought together micro, small and medium-sized companies for the work carried out, despite the conditions generated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you very much to codopymes for working together with us to achieve this recovery. Now we need to double the efforts to continue solving any problem that arises in a world that struggles with great disturbances as we have seen in transportation logistics. In the increase in raw materials, we have a long way to go to continue working and recovering,” said the president.

Abinader stressed that MSMEs are “fundamental pillars” for the country’s sustainability since they constitute 98 percent of the business fabric and 50 percent of jobs in the country according to data.